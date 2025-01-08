Dragon Lee's Next Challenger for the WWE Speed Championship Will Be Decided Soon

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
A major announcement came during the January 8, 2025, episode of WWE Speed on X: a WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament is officially underway to determine the next challenger for Dragon Lee's title.
The tournament will kick off with an exciting first-round matchup featuring Chad Gable taking on Charlie Dempsey. This bout is scheduled for next Wednesday, January 15, 2025, on WWE Speed.
Another first-round clash will see Chris Sabin squaring off against Grayson Waller. The winner of the Sabin-Waller match will face the victor of Gable vs. Dempsey in the second round, continuing the road to championship contention.
Fans won't want to miss this action-packed tournament as it unfolds, leading to a worthy contender for Dragon Lee's WWE Speed Championship!
