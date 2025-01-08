WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dragon Lee's Next Challenger for the WWE Speed Championship Will Be Decided Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2025

A major announcement came during the January 8, 2025, episode of WWE Speed on X: a WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament is officially underway to determine the next challenger for Dragon Lee's title.

The tournament will kick off with an exciting first-round matchup featuring Chad Gable taking on Charlie Dempsey. This bout is scheduled for next Wednesday, January 15, 2025, on WWE Speed.

Another first-round clash will see Chris Sabin squaring off against Grayson Waller. The winner of the Sabin-Waller match will face the victor of Gable vs. Dempsey in the second round, continuing the road to championship contention.

Fans won't want to miss this action-packed tournament as it unfolds, leading to a worthy contender for Dragon Lee's WWE Speed Championship!

Tags: #wwe #wwe speed

