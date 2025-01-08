Hulk Hogan's WWE Future: Fewer Live Appearances Ahead?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Hulk Hogan has gone viral after his appearance on Monday’s WWE Raw Netflix premiere, but not for the reasons he might have hoped. Fans in attendance heavily booed Hogan, and social media erupted with criticism of the wrestling icon's presence.

Adding to the spectacle, WWE Raw color commentator Pat McAfee joined in the mockery with a staged press conference, where one of his co-hosts dressed up as Hogan. Hogan appeared on the show to promote his Real American Beer, a new WWE sponsor.

According to Fightful Select, Hogan's return to WWE had been discussed for potential future appearances. Last week’s SmackDown even featured an advertisement for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event later this month, highlighting Hogan.

In a recent edition of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes shared insights into Hogan’s future in WWE programming. WrestleVotes noted that while Hogan's merchandise continues to generate significant revenue, his live appearances may become less frequent.

“I think they may do a lot of documentary interviews with him going forward. I think they may have him on commercials. His numbers do incredibly well on WWE Shop, so they’re going to keep him around. But I think as far as live appearances, you may not see him as often,” WrestleVotes stated.