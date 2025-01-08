AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage to Feature First-Ever Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW has revealed a major addition to the January 15th episode of Dynamite, with high-stakes matches set to captivate fans.

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that the episode, titled AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, will feature the inaugural Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match. The winner of this groundbreaking match will earn a coveted opportunity to challenge Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Championship at Grand Slam Australia. This highly anticipated pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland.

In addition to the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match, next week’s Dynamite promises more action-packed showdowns. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to face the winner of this week’s Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match, while Christian Cage will take on Hook in a must-see clash. Further matches for the January 15th event will be revealed during this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

Grand Slam Australia represents a historic milestone for AEW, marking the promotion’s first-ever event on Australian soil.