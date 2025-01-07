Oba Femi Wins NXT Championship At New Year’s Evil

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Match 5 - NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams(c) -vs- Oba Femi -vs- Eddy Thorpe

Eddy Thorpe doesn't come out for the match since he was beaten down by Femi pre match so it's just Femi and Williams. The bell rings and Femi slams Williams in the corner and Williams uses his quickness to evade Femi. Femi slams Williams to the mat and Williams slams Femi who rolls out of the ring and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Williams is laid out as Femi circles him and then puts him in a headlock. We see Eddy Thorpe making his way to the ring with a chair backstage. Williams gets on the top rope and Femi punches him and climbs up on the ropes with him. Williams hits a Rock Bottom from the middle rope on Femi and gets a near fall. Williams and Femi punch each other in the middle of the ring and trade punches and kicks. Williams takes down Femi and hits a neckbreaker on Femi and then bodyslams Femi. Williams takes down Femi with a flapjack and goes for the Trick Shot but gets caught and slammed down. Femi goes for a Fall from Grace but Williams counters with a DDT. Williams hits the Trick Shot and covers for a two count. Williams runs into an uppercut by Femi and Femi hits a sit out powerbomb and covers Williams, Thorpe pulls out the ref and breaks the pin. Femi brutalized Thorpe in the ring and hits a spinebuster and squishes Thorpe in the corner. Williams hits a trick shot again on Femi and Femi kicks out. Williams goes for a Trickshot and hits Thorpe who clocks Williams with a char at the same time. Femi hits a The Fall from Grace on Williams and covers Williams for the win.

Winner and NEW NXT Champion: Oba Femi