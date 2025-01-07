WWE NXT Results - January 7th, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

NXT's New Years Evil comes to us from Los Angeles, CA - on tonight's card we have Charlie Dempsey and Lexis King go at it to determine who will be The NXT Heritage Cup Champion, Shotzi, Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley take on Fatal Influence, Roxanne Perez defends her NXT Women's Title against Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, Cora Jade and Lola Vice all battle in a Fatal Four Way, Trick Williams puts his NXT Title on the line against Eddy Thorpe and Oba Femi and more!

Roxanne Perez is shown arriving at the arena, as well, we see Giulia backstage. Eddy Thorpe, Oba Femi, and Trick Williams are shown arriving and The Rock is walking backstage as well.

Match 1 - NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez(c) -vs- Giulia



We get the bell and the women lock up and Giulia gets Perez on the mat and keeps slamming her down with snapmares. They lock up again, and this time Perez rolls her up for a two count. Giulia throws Perez in a submission hold and then covers Perez for a two count. Perez slaps Giulia resulting in Giulia headbutting Perez several times. Giulia pounds on Perez in the corner and gets on the top rope and comes down with a missile drop kick on Perez. Double knees to Perez in the corner and then Perez attacks Giulia arm with the ropes.

Back from commercial, Perez and Giulia trade blows in the middle of the ring. Giulia hits Perez with a kick laying her out. Giulia climbs the turnbuckle and Perez joins her and hits a top rope hurricanrana on Giulia and gets a near fall. Perez stomps on Giulia's hand and single outs Giulia's left arm. Giulia hits a suplex and Perez fires back with her own. Both women connect with palm strikes and Giulia starts punching out Perez. Perez suicide dives out onto Giulia and then throws her back in the ring. Perez climbs the turnbuckles and Giulia climbs up with her and hits a double underhook superplex from the top rope sending Perez crashing to the mat. Giulia hits a spinning Michinoku Driver and covers for a two count. Perez hooks Giulia in a cross face and then tries to hit PopRox but instead Giulia is sent outside the ring. Giulia slams Perez outside the ring and the women are down for the count. Cora Jade throws Perez in the ring and Giulia enters too. Perez hits the PopRox and covers but Giulia kicks out. Giulia hits Perez with a kick and hits a Northern Lights Bomb and covers Perez for the win.

Winner and NEW NXT Women's Champion: Giulia

Backstage officials are checking on Eddy Thorpe who is laying on a flight of stairs. Ava Raine pops by and accuses Eddy of crying wolf like he did last time.

We hear from Je'Von Evans after his attack from Ethan Page. Evans says his jaw had to be wired shut and he'll get his revenge.

Match 2 - Fatal Four Way Women's North American Championship No 1 Contenders Match: Stephanie Vaquer -vs Kelani Jordan -vs Cora Jade -vs- Lola Vice



Cora Jade is triple teamed off the bat. Jordan rolls up Vaquer and then tries the same on Vice. Jade breaks up the pins and starts beating on Vice and then on Jordan and covers Jordan until Vaquer breaks the pin. Vaquer slams Jade's head against the mat. Vice comes in and breaks it up and Jordan is able to now send Vice and Vaquer outside the ring. Jordan and Jade fight in the ring and Vice and Vaquer battle outside. Jordan hits a corkscrew suicide dive onto Vice and Jade comes out and takes all three women out and we get a commercial.

Back from break, Vaquer is brutalizing Vice and Jade. Jordan stops Vaquer who takes her down near the turnbuckle. Vaquer hits a meteora on Jade and Vice comes out of nowhere and starts striking Vaquer and Jordan. Fatal Influence is backstage watching this match. Jade is tossed out of the ring by Vice and Vaquer kicks Vice out of the ring. Vaquer hits a high cross body from the top rope and Jordan hits a moonsault to the outside on the three women. In the ring, Jordan hits a high cross body on Vaquer and covers but Vaquer rolls through. Vice tosses Vaquer out of the ring and Jade hits Vice with a kick. Jordan hits an Olympic Slam on Jade. Vaquer tosses Vice out of the ring and hits her finisher on Jordan for the win.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

Ava Raine is backstage with The Unholy Union and tells them that they'll have a number one contenders match against the Meta-Girls for the tag titles. Oba Femi comes by and says he hurt Eddy Thorpe, and Ava says it'll still be a triple threat match.

Triple H and Nick Khan are shown in the audience checking out New Years Evil.

Match 3: Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx, Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley) -vs- Shotzi, Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley



Fatal Influence attacks their opponents before the bell rings. The bell rings and Jayne and Paxley start the bout. Paxley throws Jayne around and covers her for a two count. Jayne slams Paxley down and tags in Nyx. Nyx kicks Paxley and covers for a near fall. Shotzi is tagged in and Nyx is triple teamed and Nyx is covered and kicks out immediately. Nyx trips up Shotzi and tags in Henley. Shotzi kicks Henley and suplexes her into the turnbuckle. Shotzi punches Henley who kicks Shotzi to the mat. Henley hits a facebuster and covers for a near fall. All six women get in the ring and start fighting. Shotzi misses a suicide dive outside, Dolin hits a headbutt on Nyx, Jayne takes out Dolin and Paxley takes out Dolin and Henley takes out Paxley and all six women are laid out outside the ring and we get a commercial break.

Back from commercial, Paxley is triple teamed in the ring. Jayne covers for a near fall and slaps Paxley in a headlock. Paxley is able to hit a belly to back suplex on Jayne and is trying to tag out to Dolin. Dolin is tagged in and starts with punches on Jayne. Dolin kicks Jayne clotheslines Jayne and covers for a near fall. Nyx interferes allowing Jayne to kick Dolin down. Henley is tagged in and Dolin hits a double neckbreaker on Henley and Jayne. Shotzi is tagged in and she takes out Henley and covers but is broke up by Nyx and Jayne. Dolin and Paxley take out Jayne and Nyx. Shotzi hits a senton and covers Henley for the win.

Winners: Shotzi, Gigi Dolin, and Tatum Paxley