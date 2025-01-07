WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Giulia Captures Women’s Championship On WWE NXT

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jan 07, 2025

Match 1 - NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez(c) -vs- Giulia
We get the bell and the women lock up and Giulia gets Perez on the mat and keeps slamming her down with snapmares. They lock up again, and this time Perez rolls her up for a two count. Giulia throws Perez in a submission hold and then covers Perez for a two count. Perez slaps Giulia resulting in Giulia headbutting Perez several times. Giulia pounds on Perez in the corner and gets on the top rope and comes down with a missile drop kick on Perez. Double knees to Perez in the corner and then Perez attacks Giulia arm with the ropes.

Back from commercial, Perez and Giulia trade blows in the middle of the ring. Giulia hits Perez with a kick laying her out. Giulia climbs the turnbuckle and Perez joins her and hits a top rope hurricanrana on Giulia and gets a near fall. Perez stomps on Giulia's hand and single outs Giulia's left arm. Giulia hits a suplex and Perez fires back with her own. Both women connect with palm strikes and Giulia starts punching out Perez. Perez suicide dives out onto Giulia and then throws her back in the ring. Perez climbs the turnbuckles and Giulia climbs up with her and hits a double underhook superplex from the top rope sending Perez crashing to the mat. Giulia hits a spinning Michinoku Driver and covers for a two count. Perez hooks Giulia in a cross face and then tries to hit PopRox but instead Giulia is sent outside the ring. Giulia slams Perez outside the ring and the women are down for the count. Cora Jade throws Perez in the ring and Giulia enters too. Perez hits the PopRox and covers but Giulia kicks out. Giulia hits Perez with a kick and hits a Northern Lights Bomb and covers Perez for the win.
Winner and NEW NXT Women's Champion: Giulia

Source: rajah.com
