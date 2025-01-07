Will Ospreay’s Opponent For AEW Dynamite On January 8 Set

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
AEW President Tony Khan has taken to social media to reveal exciting matchups for upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite, and fans are in for a treat this Wednesday night.
Among the announcements is a blockbuster singles match set for the January 8 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, live from Clarksville, TN. The highly anticipated showdown will feature "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay going one-on-one with Buddy Matthews in what promises to be a hard-hitting, high-flying contest.
This announcement follows Khan's earlier reveal of the first-ever Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match, scheduled for AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on January 15. The winner of this historic match will secure a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, set for February 15 in Brisbane.
In addition to Ospreay vs. Matthews, other exciting moments are lined up for this week's AEW Dynamite in Clarksville, TN, including:
- Kenny Omega’s return
- MJF appearing live
- Jeff Jarrett making an appearance
- Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe
- The first-ever Casino Gauntlet Match for an AEW title shot at Maximum Carnage
Clarksville, TN
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max@SNM_Buddy vs @WillOspreay
Buddy Matthews aims for revenge vs. the man who eliminated his partner from the C2 on Christmas: Will Ospreay!
Buddy vs Ospreay!
Don’t miss AEW on TBS + Max TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/XQkDmNwrNS
