Will Ospreay’s Opponent For AEW Dynamite On January 8 Set

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW President Tony Khan has taken to social media to reveal exciting matchups for upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite, and fans are in for a treat this Wednesday night.

Among the announcements is a blockbuster singles match set for the January 8 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, live from Clarksville, TN. The highly anticipated showdown will feature "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay going one-on-one with Buddy Matthews in what promises to be a hard-hitting, high-flying contest.

This announcement follows Khan's earlier reveal of the first-ever Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match, scheduled for AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on January 15. The winner of this historic match will secure a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, set for February 15 in Brisbane.

In addition to Ospreay vs. Matthews, other exciting moments are lined up for this week's AEW Dynamite in Clarksville, TN, including:

- Kenny Omega’s return

- MJF appearing live

- Jeff Jarrett making an appearance

- Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe

- The first-ever Casino Gauntlet Match for an AEW title shot at Maximum Carnage