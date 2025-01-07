WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Will Ospreay’s Opponent For AEW Dynamite On January 8 Set

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2025

AEW President Tony Khan has taken to social media to reveal exciting matchups for upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite, and fans are in for a treat this Wednesday night.

Among the announcements is a blockbuster singles match set for the January 8 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, live from Clarksville, TN. The highly anticipated showdown will feature "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay going one-on-one with Buddy Matthews in what promises to be a hard-hitting, high-flying contest.

This announcement follows Khan's earlier reveal of the first-ever Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match, scheduled for AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on January 15. The winner of this historic match will secure a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, set for February 15 in Brisbane.

In addition to Ospreay vs. Matthews, other exciting moments are lined up for this week's AEW Dynamite in Clarksville, TN, including:

- Kenny Omega’s return

- MJF appearing live

- Jeff Jarrett making an appearance

- Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe

- The first-ever Casino Gauntlet Match for an AEW title shot at Maximum Carnage


