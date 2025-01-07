John Cena Partners with McDonald’s for New McValue Menu Launch

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena has teamed up with McDonald’s to introduce the fast-food giant’s new McValue menu. The promotion includes the $5 Meal Deal, localized food and drink specials, in-app offers such as free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday in 2025, and a free McCrispy chicken sandwich for new users. Fans can also enjoy a “buy one, add one for $1” offer on selected breakfast, lunch, and dinner items.

Erin Clements of PEOPLE spoke with the 16-time world champion about the collaboration, where Cena expressed his enthusiasm:

“McDonald’s is a global phenomenon, a slice of Americana and certainly has been a major part of my life with food ever since I can remember anything about food,” Cena said.

John Cena shared that his go-to McDonald’s meal includes two double cheeseburgers and two six-piece Chicken McNuggets, often enjoyed without a drink to fully savor the flavors. For breakfast, he favors either a McGriddle or an Egg McMuffin but admitted he’s a “sucker” for McDonald’s hash browns.

For Cena, McDonald’s evokes powerful nostalgia and cherished memories.

“I’ve had such a journey with McDonald’s over the almost 48 years I’ve been on Earth,” he said. “Anything on their menu can evoke a certain range of emotions, and they’re all good ones.”

Cena fondly recalled his childhood experiences, including Happy Meal toy swaps with his siblings. He reminisced about McDonald’s toy phases, such as Transformers that turned into iconic menu items like shakes or burgers.

One of his most vivid memories revolves around the Big Mac:

“Man, tasting that Big Mac was something special. I think because as a kid, I always thought it to be an insurmountable sandwich, and then I guess as a teenager being able to lean into being big enough to order the Big Mac.”

Cena also shared that during his time on the road with WWE, his signature double cheeseburger and McNugget meal was a staple.