WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Hulk Hogan Mocked on The Pat McAfee Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2025

Hulk Hogan Mocked on The Pat McAfee Show

Hulk Hogan became the center of attention following his appearance on Monday’s WWE Raw Netflix premiere, where the Hall of Famer was met with loud boos while promoting his Real American beer.

As Hogan attempted to cut a promo to hype the episode, the crowd's negative reaction overshadowed his speech. This backlash came just months after Hogan publicly endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 U.S. Presidential election. Meanwhile, The Undertaker, who also endorsed Trump, appeared on the show but was warmly received by the audience.

The incident gained further traction on Tuesday’s Pat McAfee Show, where McAfee and his crew humorously addressed the situation. They staged a mock press conference featuring a fake Hogan, who claimed the audience was actually cheering for him, while the boos were directed at his long-time associate Jimmy Hart.

In a comedic twist, the fake Hogan declared he would take on anyone from the WWE roster, emphasizing he only wanted "real Americans."


Tags: #wwe #hulk hogan #the pat mcafee show #pat mcafee

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91004/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π