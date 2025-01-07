Hulk Hogan Mocked on The Pat McAfee Show

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Hulk Hogan became the center of attention following his appearance on Monday’s WWE Raw Netflix premiere, where the Hall of Famer was met with loud boos while promoting his Real American beer.

As Hogan attempted to cut a promo to hype the episode, the crowd's negative reaction overshadowed his speech. This backlash came just months after Hogan publicly endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 U.S. Presidential election. Meanwhile, The Undertaker, who also endorsed Trump, appeared on the show but was warmly received by the audience.

The incident gained further traction on Tuesday’s Pat McAfee Show, where McAfee and his crew humorously addressed the situation. They staged a mock press conference featuring a fake Hogan, who claimed the audience was actually cheering for him, while the boos were directed at his long-time associate Jimmy Hart.

In a comedic twist, the fake Hogan declared he would take on anyone from the WWE roster, emphasizing he only wanted "real Americans."