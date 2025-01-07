WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Discusses Health Scare and Hospitalization

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, known for his occasional appearances in AEW, recently opened up about his health struggles during an episode of his podcast.

“I’m doing a little bit better. I had a pretty scary moment last week. I got incredibly sick, and I wound up going to the hospital on Friday night. Don’t remember a damn thing. It’s pretty scary. Come to find out I had pneumonia, and that’s not a good thing for me. I already have COPD, and to get pneumonia is like you’re flirting with disaster there.

I was in the hospital for four days, and very grateful to find out that I’ve got a couple of issues I did not know. One is I had blood in my urine—didn’t know that. Another thing is, apparently I’m leaking blood somewhere in my gut, and that’s causing my iron levels to be low. That’s not a good thing. Then to top it off, I got a problem with my ticker. But by going in, I caught it, and we’ve got to go have a couple of procedures done, and it’ll be all hunky-dory then. I’ve got this cough, but I’m doing better. It’s quite the surprise, man. Next thing I know, I’m waking up in a hospital. That was weird.”

We are sending our best wishes to Jake Roberts for a full recovery and improved health in the days ahead.

