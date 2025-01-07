Sheamus Discusses WWE Future and Chasing the Intercontinental Championship

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

While appearing on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar Sheamus opened up about his future in professional wrestling.

Sheamus has enjoyed remarkable success throughout his 15-year tenure with WWE, amassing numerous championships. However, one title continues to elude him: the Intercontinental Championship, currently held by Bron Breakker.

Reflecting on his career and the road ahead, Sheamus shared that he doesn’t dwell much on how long he’ll continue wrestling. With a fresh five-year contract in place, he’s determined to keep going as long as his body allows.

“Not really. Again, I just signed a new five-year deal. 50… My wife reminds me all the time, [52. Is it 52? [the deal will take me until I’m] Listen, I’ll go until the wheels fall off me. I could do it until physically I can’t do it anymore. I love what I do. And, listen, there’s plenty of time to sit back and read a book and just watch TV….

“I’ve talked to some talent as well. You meet them all at Mania and everything when they come in, especially the Hall of Fame, but also everybody gets invited to Mania. You can tell a lot of the talents who just retired too early. If I had to hang up my boots when that stuff happened with my neck [injury], I’d be at peace with it, right? Because you know there’s nothing you could do. But when some talent that retired before their time, you can tell there’s a bit of regret there.”