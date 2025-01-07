WWE to Host NXT Vengeance Day PLE Next Month in Washington, D.C.

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE issued the following:

WASHINGTON D.C. TO HOST VENGEANCE DAY® ON

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15 AT ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS ARENA

Tickets On Sale Friday, January 10 at 10am ET/7am PT

Exclusive Presale Access Begins Tomorrow at 10am ET/7am PT

January 7, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the nation’s capital, today announced that Vengeance Day® will take place Saturday, February 15 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Tickets for the NXT Premium Live Event go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code NXTLIVE starting tomorrow at 10am ET/7am PT until Thursday, January 9 at 11:59pm ET / 8:59pm PT.

“Following a historic night, we are excited to bring the first premium live event to Washington, D.C. in nearly nine years with our great partners at Events DC,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. “We look forward to showcasing our extraordinary talent in front of a rich wrestling town come February 15.”

To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/vengeanceday-2025-presale.

Vengeance Day will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action including NXT Champion Trick Williams, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo, NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley, and more.

Vengeance Day will stream live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock starting at 7pm ET/4 pm PT.

About Events DC

Events DC delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the LEED Gold-certified Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism economy and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com.

About WWE

WWE®️ is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW, Sony India and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.