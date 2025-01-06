Penta's WWE Arrival Confirmed Amid RAW’s Netflix Launch

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE RAW made its Netflix debut on January 6, broadcasting from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The anticipation surrounding this week's episode was high, setting the stage for surprises—including a significant debut.

During the show, fans received official confirmation that Penta is joining WWE, and his name will remain Penta. The announcement came via a brief vignette aired after Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in the Tribal Combat match, cementing Penta's upcoming arrival to WWE RAW.

Although an official debut date for Penta has not been disclosed, WWE has been teasing his arrival through promo vignettes on television for weeks. The Netflix partnership now confirms that the Lucha Brother is set to become a WWE Superstar, marking an exciting addition to the RAW roster.

Penta, formerly known as Pentagon Jr. in AEW, has been highly sought after since his departure from Tony Khan's promotion. He returned to AAA and has taken various independent bookings. Meanwhile, his brother, Fenix, remains under AEW contract, dispelling rumors that the duo would join WWE together. For now, the Lucha Bros are split between wrestling companies.

With Penta’s signing, WWE continues to bolster its roster as it explores new horizons on Netflix. Fans can look forward to seeing this iconic luchador in action on RAW very soon.