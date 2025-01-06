WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Penta's WWE Arrival Confirmed Amid RAW’s Netflix Launch

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2025

Penta's WWE Arrival Confirmed Amid RAW’s Netflix Launch

WWE RAW made its Netflix debut on January 6, broadcasting from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The anticipation surrounding this week's episode was high, setting the stage for surprises—including a significant debut.

During the show, fans received official confirmation that Penta is joining WWE, and his name will remain Penta. The announcement came via a brief vignette aired after Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in the Tribal Combat match, cementing Penta's upcoming arrival to WWE RAW.

Although an official debut date for Penta has not been disclosed, WWE has been teasing his arrival through promo vignettes on television for weeks. The Netflix partnership now confirms that the Lucha Brother is set to become a WWE Superstar, marking an exciting addition to the RAW roster.

Penta, formerly known as Pentagon Jr. in AEW, has been highly sought after since his departure from Tony Khan's promotion. He returned to AAA and has taken various independent bookings. Meanwhile, his brother, Fenix, remains under AEW contract, dispelling rumors that the duo would join WWE together. For now, the Lucha Bros are split between wrestling companies.

With Penta’s signing, WWE continues to bolster its roster as it explores new horizons on Netflix. Fans can look forward to seeing this iconic luchador in action on RAW very soon.


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #penta

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90989/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π