SPOILER: Major WWE Legend Confirmed to Return on Netflix Premiere Episode of Raw

WWE is set to deliver a premium live event-level lineup featuring top-tier talent and matches for tonight’s special premiere episode of Raw on Netflix. The excitement has escalated further, as a legendary figure is expected to make an appearance.
According to PWInsider, The Undertaker is currently in Los Angeles and has been incorporated into tonight’s show plans. Sources indicate that a motorcycle is on-site for him, signaling a return of his iconic "American Badass" persona.
The Undertaker’s last WWE appearance occurred during the main event of WrestleMania XL Night 2, where he made a brief cameo during the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. His most recent Raw appearance dates back to January 2023 during the Raw 30th Anniversary special. On that occasion, he confronted LA Knight and shared a moment of public approval for Bray Wyatt.
Tonight’s show promises to be a must-see event for WWE fans, with The Undertaker’s return adding to the anticipation.
