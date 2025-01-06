Mark Henry Appointed as New CEO of All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

MARK HENRY NAMED NEW CEO OF ALL CARIBBEAN WRESTLING (ACW)

Nassau, Bahamas – Jan 6th, 2025—All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW) is proud to announce that WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. A titan in the world of professional wrestling and sports entertainment, Henry’s unparalleled experience and vision mark a transformative era for ACW as it continues to grow its global presence.

Since joining ACW in 2022, Mark Henry has played a pivotal role in the company’s evolution. Known worldwide as “The World’s Strongest Man,” Henry’s illustrious career spans decades, with accolades including a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2018, multiple championship reigns, and a legacy of elevating the wrestling industry. With his unmatched expertise, Henry has already been instrumental in securing top-tier talent and expanding ACW’s footprint.

Henry’s leadership comes at a time of significant milestones for ACW, including a groundbreaking television deal with Tempo Network, bringing Caribbean wrestling action to millions of homes across the region. His tenure has already seen the recruitment of marquee talents such as Kenny King, JTG, and rising star Jada Stone, signalling ACW’s commitment to showcasing both established icons and the next generation of wrestling superstars.

“ACW is more than a wrestling promotion; it’s a movement rooted in culture, athleticism, and storytelling,” said Henry. “Big news, All Caribbean Wrestling has a TV deal on Tempo, all throughout the Caribbean, and we are looking forward. And even bigger news, coming soon Saturday Night. I want you all to vibe with us. You are going to have great wrestling with an old-school feel. Big things are happening, and we’re just getting started.”

Mark Henry’s vision for ACW centers on innovation, representation, and creating a platform for talent from diverse backgrounds to shine. Under his leadership, ACW plans to expand its event schedule, deepen its partnerships, and deliver unforgettable experiences for wrestling fans worldwide.

About All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW):

Founded to celebrate the vibrant culture and athleticism of the Caribbean, ACW is a premier professional wrestling promotion. With a commitment to fostering talent and delivering electrifying entertainment, ACW is the Premiere Professional Wrestling Promotion in the Caribbean. Follow ACW on social media for updates, events, and more.