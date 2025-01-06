SPOILER: Opening for Tonight’s WWE Raw Revealed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await tonight's premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix, featuring a star-studded lineup straight from Los Angeles. The debut episode promises thrilling action and memorable moments, with a packed card and some of WWE's biggest names slated to appear.

According to PWInsider, the opening segment will feature a powerful promo by Triple H, which will “effectively tell the story of WWE leading up to tonight’s Raw debut.” Fans can expect an engaging narrative to set the tone for this monumental episode.

You can check out the special cold open for tonight’s show [here]. Below is the updated card for this historic event:

Updated WWE Raw Card for Tonight’s Netflix Premiere:

Singles Match:

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Tribal Combat Match (Paul Heyman presenting the Ula Fala to the winner):

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

Women’s World Championship Match:

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Singles Match:

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

Additional highlights include:

John Cena launching his retirement tour

The Rock making a special appearance

Logan Paul joining the festivities