SPOILER: Opening for Tonight’s WWE Raw Revealed

The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await tonight's premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix, featuring a star-studded lineup straight from Los Angeles. The debut episode promises thrilling action and memorable moments, with a packed card and some of WWE's biggest names slated to appear.
According to PWInsider, the opening segment will feature a powerful promo by Triple H, which will “effectively tell the story of WWE leading up to tonight’s Raw debut.” Fans can expect an engaging narrative to set the tone for this monumental episode.
You can check out the special cold open for tonight’s show [here]. Below is the updated card for this historic event:
Singles Match:
CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
Tribal Combat Match (Paul Heyman presenting the Ula Fala to the winner):
Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa
Women’s World Championship Match:
Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
Singles Match:
Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre
Additional highlights include:
John Cena launching his retirement tour
The Rock making a special appearance
Logan Paul joining the festivities
