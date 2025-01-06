WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Set to Unveil Special Cold Open for Tonight’s Raw Netflix Premiere

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2025

WWE Set to Unveil Special Cold Open for Tonight’s Raw Netflix Premiere

The anticipation is reaching fever pitch as fans eagerly await tonight’s WWE Raw premiere on Netflix, promising a star-studded lineup and unforgettable moments.

WrestleVotes revealed earlier today that WWE has planned a special cold open to set the stage for the monumental broadcast. The account shared, “I’m told tonight’s historic cold open for Monday Night RAW will center around ‘The Story of Wrestling,’ featuring iconic superstars and moments painted on a ring canvas. An artistic and striking visual, voiced over by Triple H, will kick off the broadcast on Netflix.”

The card for tonight’s show features several blockbuster matches and appearances:

Singles Match:
CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Tribal Combat Match (Paul Heyman to present Ula Fala to the winner):
Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

Women’s World Championship Match:
Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Singles Match:
Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

Additionally, John Cena’s retirement tour will officially begin, The Rock is set to make an appearance, and Logan Paul will also feature on the program.

Don’t miss this historic night as WWE delivers a show for the ages on Netflix.


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90972/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π