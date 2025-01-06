WWE Set to Unveil Special Cold Open for Tonight’s Raw Netflix Premiere

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The anticipation is reaching fever pitch as fans eagerly await tonight’s WWE Raw premiere on Netflix, promising a star-studded lineup and unforgettable moments.

WrestleVotes revealed earlier today that WWE has planned a special cold open to set the stage for the monumental broadcast. The account shared, “I’m told tonight’s historic cold open for Monday Night RAW will center around ‘The Story of Wrestling,’ featuring iconic superstars and moments painted on a ring canvas. An artistic and striking visual, voiced over by Triple H, will kick off the broadcast on Netflix.”

The card for tonight’s show features several blockbuster matches and appearances:

Singles Match:

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Tribal Combat Match (Paul Heyman to present Ula Fala to the winner):

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

Women’s World Championship Match:

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Singles Match:

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

Additionally, John Cena’s retirement tour will officially begin, The Rock is set to make an appearance, and Logan Paul will also feature on the program.

Don’t miss this historic night as WWE delivers a show for the ages on Netflix.