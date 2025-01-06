WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First Look at the Stage Set for WWE Raw on Netflix Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2025

WWE has packed the January 6 debut episode of Monday Night Raw from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles with blockbuster matches and appearances. Ahead of the highly anticipated event, WWE has offered fans a sneak peek inside the arena.

The stacked card includes CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in tribal combat, and Liv Morgan defending her Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match. Additionally, John Cena’s retirement tour kicks off, adding even more significance to the show.

Fans will also see Jey Uso square off against Drew McIntyre, an appearance from The Rock, and Logan Paul joining the action as a special guest.

To build excitement, WWE has shared behind-the-scenes footage of Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan preparing inside the arena. Below, you can watch the footage showcasing the elaborate stage set for the event.


