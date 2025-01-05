The Sandman Confirms He Does Not Have a WWE Legends Deal

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The ECW Original, The Sandman, has set the record straight regarding his relationship with WWE. During a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, he was asked if he had a Legends Deal with the company. Sandman promptly dismissed the notion.

“I don’t have a Legends Deal,” Sandman clarified (via Fightful). “No, I didn’t…you didn’t want one, but I never heard somebody say anything good about that Legends Deal. But they didn’t even ask me. I don’t care anyway.”

Despite not being tied to WWE through a Legends Deal, Sandman remains an active figure on the independent wrestling circuit. Most recently, he participated in MCW Autumn Armageddon this past November, proving that his passion for the business is as strong as ever.