WWE Drones Light Up Los Angeles to Promote Netflix Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2025

WWE took its promotional efforts to dazzling new heights by deploying a fleet of drones over Los Angeles to announce the debut of Raw on Netflix.

This innovative marketing spectacle captivated the city as an array of drones formed featuring Superstar logo designs in the night sky!

The drones choreographed intricate animations, including the iconic WWE logo, alongside text announcing the partnership with Netflix.


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix

