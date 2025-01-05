WWE Drones Light Up Los Angeles to Promote Netflix Debut

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE took its promotional efforts to dazzling new heights by deploying a fleet of drones over Los Angeles to announce the debut of Raw on Netflix.
This innovative marketing spectacle captivated the city as an array of drones formed featuring Superstar logo designs in the night sky!
The drones choreographed intricate animations, including the iconic WWE logo, alongside text announcing the partnership with Netflix.
#WWEonNetflix steps into the ring and into the sky ☝️— Netflix (@netflix) January 6, 2025
--#WWERAW
LIVE on Netflix
TOMORROW
8PM PT | 5PM ET pic.twitter.com/IzP5zbQhyE
Drones spotted across LA!— Wrestling News Source ⚡️ (@WNSource) January 6, 2025
Raw debuts on Netflix, tomorrow❗️#RawOnNetflix #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PeizIuWqaz
