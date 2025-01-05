Triple H Discusses Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Future, John Cena’s Retirement Tour, and The Rock’s WrestleMania Involvement

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a recent interview, Paul "Triple H" Levesque shared insights into the current state of WWE, touching on his wife Stephanie McMahon’s potential return, John Cena’s farewell tour, and The Rock’s future with the company.

Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Future

When asked about his wife, Levesque praised Stephanie’s enduring passion for WWE but noted her current focus is on their family.

“I would love Steph back,” Levesque admitted. “She’ll always have a passion for this. Whether she decides to come in and do some stuff, I think she weighs that on her mind all the time. But it’s the ‘I want to do that, but I’ve got to give up all this time right now with my kids that I never get back again.’"

He continued, “That saying about you spend 80 percent of your time you’ll ever spend with your kids until they turn 18 and then it’s over, we’re very aware of that. And she’s enjoying her time with them very much so and giving that up will be a tough push right now. But again, you’ll see her around, maybe at Netflix.”

John Cena’s Retirement Tour

Levesque also addressed John Cena’s in-ring future as his retirement tour kicks off with WWE’s Netflix debut of Raw tomorrow night.

“John is of a different mindset, for sure. (He’s the) most disciplined guy I’ve ever met,” Levesque said. “I think he’ll always be a part of WWE. I think it’s in his DNA. I think he’ll always do stuff with us. I think he’ll always be a part of it but in ring as a performer, I think when he is done, he is done.”

Levesque detailed Cena’s plans for the year, saying, “John’s very busy, but he has made this his prime commitment for the year and he’s kind of all in. So, he’s going to make some live events. He’s going to make TVs. He’ll make select premium live events. He’s going to wrestle a lot. He’s going to perform a lot. And then it’s sort of a one-calendar-year thing and then he’s going to call it a day. So when you see him at the Royal Rumble, that’s his last Royal Rumble. When you see him at Elimination Chamber, last Elimination Chamber. WrestleMania, last one for the stuff that he’s at.”

The Rock’s WrestleMania Involvement

Levesque also addressed rumors of The Rock appearing at WrestleMania 41 and shared his perspective on the Hollywood megastar’s role in WWE.

“He has earned a right and is in a position to do what he wants to do,” Levesque said. “Let me preface that in, he does what is right for WWE, does what is right for the projects that he works on, and he sees this as that as well.”

Levesque continued, “His passion, his DNA, his lineage, his heritage, his family, all of that is intertwined in this. He loves it. He’s earned the right to kind of come and go, do what he pleases and trust that he’ll always do what is right for WWE. And he’s super collaborative with me and super collaborative with Nick (Khan) on what we want to do, contrary to what a lot of people think.”

