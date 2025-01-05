Backstage Heat on AEW Star Rush Following On-Screen Incident

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

There is reportedly backstage heat on an absent AEW star following an ‘incident’ during a recent televised match.

LFI member Rush has not appeared on AEW television for nearly two months. His last appearance was on the November 14 AEW Collision taping, where he teamed with The Beast Mortos in a losing effort against The Acclaimed in an AEW Full Gear number one contender’s match.

While commentary has attributed Rush and Dralistico's absence to "personal reasons," new details suggest another potential explanation for Rush's hiatus.

According to Fightful Select, Rush and Mortos were originally set to defeat The Acclaimed on Collision to secure a spot at AEW Full Gear. However, backstage tensions reportedly arose following an incident during Rush and Mortos’ Rampage match against Richard Holliday and Alec Price. During that match, Rush allegedly got physical with Holliday while he was receiving medical attention.

It is unclear whether the backstage heat on Rush persists or when he is expected to return to AEW.

Meanwhile, The Beast Mortos has remained active on AEW programming, featuring prominently in the Continental Classic and appearing on tonight's Collision show.