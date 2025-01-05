Former WWE Star Black Bart Enters Hospice Care Amid Stage Four Cancer Battle

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE legend Black Bart, battling stage four colon cancer since 2022, has entered hospice care, focusing on comfort and family time.

In a Facebook update, his family shared, "Bart is on hospice. He is no longer taking chemo, and his cancer was stage 4 when diagnosed in 2022.” They emphasized this time is for immediate family but promised to update fans when possible.

Black Bart’s wife, Linda, explained his decision to stop chemotherapy, stating it made him feel worse. She added, “He’s prayed up and ready to meet his maker. It’s a win-win situation.”

Fans continue to send love and prayers, applauding Bart’s courage in choosing peace and family over treatment.

WNS sends our best wishes to Black Bart and his family.