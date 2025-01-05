WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Star Black Bart Enters Hospice Care Amid Stage Four Cancer Battle

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2025

Former WWE legend Black Bart, battling stage four colon cancer since 2022, has entered hospice care, focusing on comfort and family time.

In a Facebook update, his family shared, "Bart is on hospice. He is no longer taking chemo, and his cancer was stage 4 when diagnosed in 2022.” They emphasized this time is for immediate family but promised to update fans when possible.

Black Bart’s wife, Linda, explained his decision to stop chemotherapy, stating it made him feel worse. She added, “He’s prayed up and ready to meet his maker. It’s a win-win situation.”

Fans continue to send love and prayers, applauding Bart’s courage in choosing peace and family over treatment.

WNS sends our best wishes to Black Bart and his family.


