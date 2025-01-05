Former WWE Announcer JoJo Offerman Makes Surprise Appearance at AEW Collision in Charlotte

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

JoJo Offerman, a former WWE ring announcer, made an unexpected appearance before the live AEW Collision event in Charlotte, North Carolina. Offerman handled ring-announcing duties for a dark match prior to the main show but did not feature during the live broadcast. Details surrounding her appearance remain unclear, including whether this signals future involvement with AEW.

Offerman, the widow of the late Bray Wyatt, worked as the ring announcer for WWE Raw from 2016 to 2018 and remained under contract with the company until her departure in 2021. The 30-year-old began appearing at wrestling conventions in 2024, giving fans an opportunity to connect and show support following Wyatt’s passing. At the time, she shared her focus on raising their two children while leaving the door open to potential future opportunities in wrestling.

In addition to her announcing career, Offerman appeared in the first season of Total Divas and showcased her musical talent by contributing vocals for the Tons of Funk tag team's entrance theme.