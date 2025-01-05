WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Former WWE Announcer JoJo Offerman Makes Surprise Appearance at AEW Collision in Charlotte

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2025

Former WWE Announcer JoJo Offerman Makes Surprise Appearance at AEW Collision in Charlotte

JoJo Offerman, a former WWE ring announcer, made an unexpected appearance before the live AEW Collision event in Charlotte, North Carolina. Offerman handled ring-announcing duties for a dark match prior to the main show but did not feature during the live broadcast. Details surrounding her appearance remain unclear, including whether this signals future involvement with AEW.

Offerman, the widow of the late Bray Wyatt, worked as the ring announcer for WWE Raw from 2016 to 2018 and remained under contract with the company until her departure in 2021. The 30-year-old began appearing at wrestling conventions in 2024, giving fans an opportunity to connect and show support following Wyatt’s passing. At the time, she shared her focus on raising their two children while leaving the door open to potential future opportunities in wrestling.

In addition to her announcing career, Offerman appeared in the first season of Total Divas and showcased her musical talent by contributing vocals for the Tons of Funk tag team's entrance theme.


Tags: #aew #collision #jojo offerman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90955/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π