DOUKI Injured During Title Defense: NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 Match Stopped

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 ended prematurely following an injury to one of the competitors.

The following contains spoilers from NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion DOUKI sustained a left arm injury that halted his title defense against El Desperado, resulting in Desperado being declared the new champion.

The injury occurred during a high-risk maneuver when DOUKI attempted his signature bombs away senton from the top rope to the outside. While he successfully landed the move, his left arm hit the padded floor upon impact. DOUKI immediately clutched his arm in pain, prompting referee Marty Asami to consult briefly before calling an end to the match.

Following the stoppage, El Desperado’s music hit, and he was officially crowned the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. In a brief post-match promo, Desperado celebrated his victory, unapologetic about the circumstances surrounding the title change.

This win marks Desperado’s fifth reign as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. Should this reign last beyond one day, he will surpass Will Ospreay to claim the tenth spot for most total days as champion in the division’s history.