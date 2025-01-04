WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wrestle Dynasty Tag Match May Expand to a Three-Way Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2025

The Tag Team match for Wrestle Dynasty could potentially become a high-stakes three-way battle.

Following their intense singles bout at Wrestle Kingdom 19 on Saturday, Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi were confronted backstage by The Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb. During the confrontation, Naito and Takahashi suggested adding themselves to the United Empire vs. Young Bucks match at Wrestle Dynasty to decide the new IWGP Tag Team Champions. However, New Japan Pro Wrestling has yet to officially confirm this proposed three-way matchup.

In a subsequent update, NJPW revealed that Jeff Cobb would be partnering with The Great-O-Khan at Sunday’s event. The IWGP Tag Team titles were vacated in December after Henare, Great-O-Khan's previous partner, was sidelined with an injury.

At Wrestle Kingdom 19, Naito secured a hard-fought victory over Takahashi in the co-main event, ending the match with his signature Destino. Despite their fierce competition, the moment concluded on a note of camaraderie, with Naito offering Takahashi a fist bump, which was accepted after a respectful bow. The two left the arena united, signaling a potential partnership for Wrestle Dynasty.


