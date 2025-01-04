New Champions Crowned at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A historic night unfolded at the Tokyo Dome during NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19, with several championships changing hands and moments that will shape the landscape of professional wrestling.

Yota Tsuji became the second-ever IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion, dethroning David Finlay in the title's one-year anniversary match. Finlay, who had claimed the inaugural championship at Wrestle Kingdom 18, fell to Tsuji in a hard-fought contest.

The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship also changed hands under dramatic circumstances. El Desperado was declared the winner after defending champion DOUKI suffered a left arm injury and was unable to continue, marking an unfortunate end to the match.

Konosuke Takeshita had a stellar night, retaining his AEW International Championship and adding the NEVER Openweight Championship to his accolades with a victory over Shingo Takagi. Takeshita now prepares to defend both titles against Tomohiro Ishii at the upcoming Wrestle Dynasty show.

El Phantasmo (ELP) captured the NJPW World TV Championship in a high-stakes four-way match. Making his triumphant return to NJPW after recovering from a cancer scare, ELP defeated Jeff Cobb, Ryohei Oiwa, and reigning champion Ren Narita.

In the opening bout of the main card, Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita of Ichiban Sweet Boys secured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships in the thrilling Tokyo Terror ladder match. They bested the teams of KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight, Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney, and TJP & Francesco Akira to claim the gold.

On the pre-show, Hirooki Goto won the New Japan Ranbo, earning himself a future shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

In the evening's marquee matches, Zack Sabre Jr. successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Shota Umino, while Mayu Iwatani retained the IWGP Women’s Championship with a victory over AZM.