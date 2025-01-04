Paul Heyman’s Role in Raw’s Netflix Premiere Tribal Combat Revealed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A WWE Hall of Famer’s role in the highly anticipated Tribal Combat match on the Monday, January 6 Raw Netflix premiere has been unveiled.

Paul Heyman, a member of the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Class, will officially present the Ula Fala necklace to the winner of the Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa Tribal Combat match, marking the beginning of Raw’s groundbreaking partnership with Netflix.

During an in-ring segment on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa entrusted Heyman with safeguarding the Ula Fala necklace for the Tribal Combat match. Sikoa further declared that Heyman must present the necklace to the match's victor, while the defeated competitor must acknowledge the winner as the new Tribal Chief. Acting on Roman Reigns’ behalf, Heyman accepted these stipulations.

Heyman, long recognized as the “Wise Man” and manager for Reigns, briefly aligned with Sikoa’s version of The Bloodline earlier this year. That group, which included Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, eventually turned on Heyman, culminating in a brutal attack at Madison Square Garden in 2024.

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2024 following a hiatus after his WrestleMania 40 loss to Cody Rhodes. Reigns later reunited his version of The Bloodline, featuring Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso, reigniting one of WWE’s most dominant factions.

WWE Raw Netflix Premiere Card – Monday, January 6, 2025:

- Tribal Combat Match: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

- CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

- Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley (Last Woman Standing Match)

- Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

- John Cena returns

- Penta El Zero Miedo debuts

- The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Rey Mysterio & a mystery partner