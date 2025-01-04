WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Kairi Sane Sidelined with Arm Injury, Shares Update on Instagram

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2025

Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane is currently sidelined with an arm injury, as revealed in her latest Instagram post. The photo accompanying the post shows her arm in a cast, suggesting she is receiving treatment at a hospital.

"I’ll get an arm of iron…" Sane wrote in the caption, indicating her determination to recover.

Sane's last match took place on the December 2 episode of Raw, where she teamed with IYO SKY in a losing effort against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. She had been slated to participate in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament but was written out after a storyline attack by Pure Fusion Collective. SKY took her place in the tournament, advancing to the semifinals before being eliminated. Meanwhile, Dakota Kai has reached the finals and will face Lyra Valkyria on the January 13 episode of Raw to crown the inaugural champion.

Sane’s injury adds to a challenging year for Damage CTRL. Asuka has been out for most of 2024 due to a knee injury, and Dakota Kai only recently returned from a torn meniscus suffered in August.


