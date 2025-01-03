Tiffany Stratton Helps Nia Jax Retains, Then Cashes In Money In The Bank

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jax runs at Naomi at the bell, Naomi hits her with a drop kick and beats on Jax in the corner. Naomi comes at Jax with some kicks to her legs and Jax fires back with a headbutt planting Naomi on the mat. Naomi is thrown into the corner and squished. Naomi hits a drop toe hold on Jax sending her into the turnbuckle. Jax whips Naomi on to the mat and Naomi rolls to the apron and Jax sends her to the mat with a headbutt.

Back from break, Naomi moves out of the way as Jax tries to sit on her. Jax catches Naomi and hits a swinging uranage on Naomi and covers for a near fall. Jax slams Naomi and then hits her with an elbow drop and covers for a two count. Naomi is placed in a headlock and Jax then throws Naomi into the ringpost shoulder first. Jax slams Naomi's head against the turnbuckle and Naomi kicks out of the pin. Jax sets up Naomi for a powerbomb - Naomi counters into a sunset flip and gets a near fall. Jax clotheslines Naomi and sets up for the anNIAhilator. Naomi counters and hits a second rope leg drop and covers for a two count. Nia runs into the ring post and is sent out for the ring. Naomi hits a suicide dive on Jax outside and rolls her back in the ring. Naomi clubs Jax with a double axe handle and then hits a huge kick on Jax and hits a Samoan Drop on Jax! She covers Jax but Jax kicks out. Naomi drags Jax to the corner and Jax gets up and clubs Naomi. Jax sets up Naomi upside down in the corner and drives her hips into Naomi. Jax hits a second rope leg drop on Naomi and Naomi kicks out at two. Jax pounds away on Naomi in the ring and misses an Annihilator attempt. Naomi hits a second rope tornado DDT and Jax kicks out of the pin. Jax rolls out to the apron and Naomi hits her with some knees between the ropes. Naomi hits a facebuster on the ropes and covers for a two count.

Back to the action, Jax throws Naomi into the corner. Naomi hits a blockbuster and covers for a near fall. Naomi slams Jax down for a near fall and then slaps her in a submission hold. LeRae tries to get involved and Bianca Belair attacks LeRae outside the ring. Jax comes out and saves LeRae and throws Belair into the stairs. In the ring, Naomi and Jax are on the top rope and Naomi slams down Jax. Tiffany Stratton runs down and says she wants to cash in, and then changes her mind. LeRae distracts the ref and Stratton smokes Naomi with her briefcase allowing Jax to hit the annihilator and get the win.

Winner: Nia Jax

After the match, Tiffany Stratton tells Jax to attack Bianca Belair. As Jax goes to attack, Stratton hits Jax with her briefcase and then takes out Candice LeRae. Belair hits Jax with the KOD, and Stratton makes quick work of Belair. She tells the ref to cash in her briefcase.

Match 5 - Money in the Bank Cash In: Nia Jax(c) -vs- Tiffany Stratton

Stratton cashes in her briefcase and hits her moonsault and gets the win.

Winner and NEW SmackDown Women's Champion: Tiffany Stratton