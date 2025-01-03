Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena Reportedly Set for WWE WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

As of now, Cody Rhodes is planned to face John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in what could be Cena's final appearance at the marquee event. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this potential match would see Cena challenging Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship with the goal of breaking the World title record he currently shares with Ric Flair.

Meltzer noted that this plan, while under consideration, is not set in stone, particularly if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decides to wrestle at the event. He explained:

“So for WrestleMania, the reports of Rhodes vs. John Cena are accurate as things stand right now. The idea of Cena challenging one of the two champions in an attempt to break the so-called record of 16 reigns that he and Flair share has been a working idea for months. At first it was the Raw title given Rhodes vs. Rock would be for the other title and People’s belt. This isn’t etched in stone because whatever Rock wants to do, he’s likely going to be able to do. I do know that people are expecting him to appear on the show [WrestleMania 41] in some form. As for wrestling on the show, I even know people at the top who are expecting that, but it’s not a sure thing and one would think the Netflix show on 1/6 will kick off the season and tip the hand. Rock could do another match even though WWE title vs. People’s title was what he wanted after Mania.”

John Cena’s 2025 Farewell Tour will officially begin on the January 6 Netflix premiere of WWE Raw and extend throughout the year, with Cena reportedly scheduled for around 36 dates. WrestleMania 41 in April is expected to be one of the key stops on his retirement journey.

Before WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a ladder match at the Royal Rumble on February 1.