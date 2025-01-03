Big Boom AJ Set for AEW Return at Revolution 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

After making an impressive AEW debut at Full Gear 2024, where he defeated QT Marshall during the Zero Hour pre-show, Big Boom AJ of The Costco Guys is ready to step back into the ring. Having taken time off to recover from a foot injury, AJ’s comeback is now confirmed for AEW Revolution in March 2025.

In an exclusive interview with Cultaholic, Big Justice shared the exciting news:

"He's going to wrestle in March," Justice stated confidently.

Big Boom AJ himself added:

"We're looking at, you know, talking to the AEW team, it looks like I'll be at Revolution in March. So that's what we're gunning for right now. Maybe an appearance before that, but that's what we're looking at right now."

Fans won’t have to wait much longer, as AEW Revolution 2025 is set for March 9th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The Costco Guys were last seen on AEW television during events at the Hammerstein Ballroom in December, and anticipation for AJ’s return to action is at an all-time high.