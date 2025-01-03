Big Changes to WWE Touring Approach

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE Announces Reduced Touring Schedule Ahead of WrestleMania Season
WWE talent, crew, and fans will see a significant reduction in the company’s touring schedule as the new year begins. Following its traditional holiday live event tour, WWE will focus exclusively on televised shows and premium live events (PLEs) from now through mid-March.
During this period, there will be no house shows, which has garnered positive reactions from talent. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported, “Talent that I’ve spoken to are very happy there are no house shows until mid-March.”
Looking ahead, WWE has unveiled its European tour schedule, which will feature live events and TV tapings for Raw and SmackDown. For Raw, the tapings will air live on Netflix. The tour kicks off on March 14, marking WWE's return to live touring.
European Tour Schedule:
March 14: SmackDown – Barcelona, Spain
March 15: Live Event – Dortmund, Germany
March 16: Live Event – Hannover, Germany
March 17: Raw – Brussels, Belgium
March 21: SmackDown – Bologna, Italy
March 22: Live Event – Belfast, Northern Ireland
March 23: Live Event – Nottingham, England
March 24: Raw – Glasgow, Scotland
March 28: SmackDown – London, England
March 29: Live Event – Vienna, Austria
March 30: Live Event – Amsterdam, Netherlands
March 31: Raw – London, England
This reduced schedule reflects WWE’s shift away from house shows as a primary revenue source.
