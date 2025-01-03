Big Changes to WWE Touring Approach

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Announces Reduced Touring Schedule Ahead of WrestleMania Season

WWE talent, crew, and fans will see a significant reduction in the company’s touring schedule as the new year begins. Following its traditional holiday live event tour, WWE will focus exclusively on televised shows and premium live events (PLEs) from now through mid-March.

During this period, there will be no house shows, which has garnered positive reactions from talent. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported, “Talent that I’ve spoken to are very happy there are no house shows until mid-March.”

Looking ahead, WWE has unveiled its European tour schedule, which will feature live events and TV tapings for Raw and SmackDown. For Raw, the tapings will air live on Netflix. The tour kicks off on March 14, marking WWE's return to live touring.

European Tour Schedule:

March 14: SmackDown – Barcelona, Spain

March 15: Live Event – Dortmund, Germany

March 16: Live Event – Hannover, Germany

March 17: Raw – Brussels, Belgium

March 21: SmackDown – Bologna, Italy

March 22: Live Event – Belfast, Northern Ireland

March 23: Live Event – Nottingham, England

March 24: Raw – Glasgow, Scotland

March 28: SmackDown – London, England

March 29: Live Event – Vienna, Austria

March 30: Live Event – Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 31: Raw – London, England

This reduced schedule reflects WWE’s shift away from house shows as a primary revenue source.