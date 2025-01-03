Final Card and Viewing Details for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

NJPW’s premier annual event, Wrestle Kingdom 19, is set to take place on Saturday, January 4th, promising an unforgettable night of world-class wrestling action. Headlined by the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between Zack Sabre Jr. and Shota Umino, this year’s event boasts a lineup sure to excite fans across the globe.

Other marquee matches include a highly anticipated showdown between Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi, along with IWGP Global Champion David Finlay defending his title against the rising star Yota Tsuji. The event also features thrilling championship clashes and unique stipulations, making it a must-watch for wrestling enthusiasts.

For fans in the United States, Wrestle Kingdom 19 will air live at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT on Triller TV as a pay-per-view event. Fans can also stream the show for just $9.00 on NJPW World. Here's the complete card for the night:

Wrestle Kingdom 19 Card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Shota Umino

Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiromu Takahashi

IWGP Global Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. Yota Tsuji

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: DOUKI (c) vs. El Desperado

NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita (Title vs. Title Match)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL

Four-Way Match: NJPW World TV Champion Ren Narita vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Ryohei Oiwa vs. El Phantasmo

IWGP Women’s Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. AZM

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Four-Way Match:

KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (c) vs. Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita vs. TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney

Kickoff Show: NJPW Ranbo Battle Royal for a future IWGP World Title shot

This year’s Wrestle Kingdom promises unforgettable moments and high-stakes action that will set the tone for NJPW’s 2025 season. Don’t miss it!