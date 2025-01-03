TNA iMPACT Results (January 2, 2025)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Featured below are complete TNA iMPACT results from Thursday, January 2, 2025. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Joe Hendry Kicks Off 2025

Joe Hendry comes out to open the show. Hendry says Final Resolution was a promise to himself that he would become TNA World Champion. He says Genesis is all about a new beginning, the beginning of the Joe Hendry era and it will end with everyone chanting “We believe”, and what they believe in is a new World Champion. Ryan Nemeth comes out. Ryan says his big brother is not going to be happy about this because every week he whines and complains and moans and hurts the reputation of his big brother. He says he knows Hendry thinks he’s a hero, but he’s not a hero or a main eventer, he’s a midcarder. He says he’s also a snake, as he plays mind games to get ahead. He says nobody should trust him. Hendry asks everyone who wants to hear a story. Hendry says he went to the doctor because he had trouble sleeping. He says the doctor asked if he watched the Ryan Nemeth comedy special. He says if he’s a midcarder, then he’s the janitor. He tells Ryan to mop the floor and get him a coffee. He says that’s enough stealing TV time for him. Ryan Nemeth says he’s going to beat TNA Hall of Famer Rhino and he’s going to get all the glory he wants. Hendry asks who he wants to see Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth right now. The fans cheer and Hendry asks for the music, and Rhino comes out.

Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth

Rhino picks up Ryan Nemeth and drops him with a TKO for a two count. Ryan Nemeth goes for punches but gets countered and Rhino takes him down with a clothesline. Rhino hits a short-range spear in the corner on Nemeth and Nemeth goes to the outside. Nemeth takes out a steel chair from under the ring and gets back in the ring. Rhino steps on the steel chair and pulls it out of Ryan’s hands and smacks him across the back with it. The referee calls for the bell.

Gia Miller is backstage with Jordynne Grace. Gia Miller talks about the return of Tessa Blanchard. Jordynne says she abandoned the company and now she’s come back to reap the benefits. Jordynne says she’s not the same Jordynne from 5 years ago, but she knows that she’s the same old Tessa. She says she’ll be there to give her the nice warm welcome that she truly deserves.

The Rascalz are backstage and Trey says the tag team titles are being held by the absolute best. Trey asks what the fans think about the Rascalz vs. The Hardys for the TNA Tag Team Championships. The Hardys come up to them and Matt Hardy says they remind him of them. He says there’s a show coming up in Dallas, Texas called Genesis. He says the Hardy train is moving full steam ahead and nothing is going to stop them, but if they do, they will beat the GOATs in tag team wrestling. Trey says to get ready for a tag team classic.

KUSHIDA vs. Ace Austin

Ace Austin gets a side head lock in KUSHIDA AND KUSHIDA gets out of it. KUSHIDA goes for a cartwheel dropkick but Ace hits a dropkick and KUSHIDA gets out of the ring and Ace takes him down with a springboard plancha. KUSHIDA gets a armbar on the apron as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and KUSHIDA hits a basement dropkick from inside the ring to Ace on the outside. Back in the ring and Ace slaps KUSHIDA. Ace Austin and KUSHIDA take each other down with a clothesline. KUSHIDA and Ace exchange elbows. Ace takes KUSHIDA down with a side Russian leg sweep and hits a leg drop. Ace hits a gut wrench powerbomb with one arm for two. KUSHIDA hits a cartwheel dropkick and takes Ace to the top rope but Ace goes for a powerbomb and KUSHIDA reverses and hits a palm strike for two. Ace hits a springboard kick and takes KUSHIDA to the top rope and looks for a headscissors but KUSHIDA catches his leg and takes him down from the top rope for an armbreaker. Ace gets out of it and goes for the Art of Finesse but KUSHIDA dropkicks him. KUSHIDA goes for Back to the Future but Ace hits a spin kick and they’re both down. Ace hits The Fold for the win.

Moose vs. Ace Austin X-Title Bout Set For TNA Genesis

Ace Austin has a mic, and he says he needs to take a minute to thank everyone for the love and support that they have all shown Chris. He says everyday he fights for a normal life. He says three months ago when Chris got hurt, he looked at him with tears in his eyes and told him he has to go on a singles run and win the big one. He says they have been top guys in this company for a long time but not he wants to be the top guy. He says he wants Nic Nemeth. Moose’s music hits. Moose says he’s disappointed that he didn’t take his name. Moose says the TNA X-Division Championship is the flagship championship of TNA and without it, it wouldn’t be the hottest company right now. Moose says when Ace talks about the top title, Moose is holding the top title. He says Ace is scared of him, so he can go after Nic Nemeth. Moose takes Chris Bey’s name and Ace tells him not to dare. Ace says he’s a 3-time X-Division Champion and he can be a 4-time champion right now. Santino Marella comes out and says this is not the time or the place. He says that at Genesis, it’s going to be Moose vs. Ace Austin for the X-Division Championship.

Eric Young is backstage with Maclin and Maclin is pacing. Jonathan Gresham walks up to them and tells them to calm down. The System walks up and they all get into a brawl.

Jordynne Grace is seen at the parking waiting for Tessa Blanchard.

We get the TNA+ Moment of the Week, which is The Hardys vs. DCC vs. Decay from January 26th, 2017.

Ryan Nemeth is backstage complaining to Nic Nemeth about Rhino using a steel chair on him. Rhino comes in and says Ryan introduced the steel chair. Santino Marella comes in and says this could all be solved. Joe Hendry comes in and suggests he team with Rhino and that this could be a preview for Genesis.

Mike Santana To Run The Northern Armory Gauntlet Next Week

Santana makes his entrance. He says he was backstage pacing a little bit trying to find the words for what happened at Final Resolution. He says he figured he’ll do what he does best and speak from the heart. He says people expect him to be pissed off and he is. He says whether it was getting through rehab, he beat it, and when people thought it would be career suicide, he came to TNA and he beat it. Josh Alexander comes out with the Northern Armory. Josh says tons of people say they want to be the guy but very few can rise to the occasion and obtain it. He says he’s always liked him as he’s got heart, and they’re cut from the same cloth. He talks about the wars between LAX and The North. He says LAX were sent packing and erased from history. He says Santana went and bet on his himself and he did nothing. He says he won zero championships since leaving TNA. Josh says he fought week after week and became TNA Champion. He says he didn’t complain about the obstacles in his path. He says he beat Minoru Suzuki and he beat Bronson Reed. He says he will never be the guy. Santana says Josh was right and he did nothing while Josh did everything. He asks was it him or was it because he was he was kissing ass with the man with the pencil. He says it was him, because he knows exactly who he is. He says he also knows that he could whoop all three of their asses. He suggests faces all three of them next week.

Jordynne Grace is in the parking still waiting for Tessa Blanchard and Masha Slamovich and Spitfire come up and says they have to go for their match. Santino comes up and says not to worry as he will take care of it. He calls for a security guy and tells him to be on guard.

Kazarian is backstage and he says he knows everyone is buzzing about the World Championship at Genesis, but he’ll be watching, waiting for the perfect moment. He sees Leon Slater and he tells him he appreciates him. He says he needs coaching and he’s willing to do that. Leon says he’s down for it. Kazarian says his trophy is heavy so he could be his trophy bearer. Leon says that’s not him, he’s not there to be a young boy, he wants to create his own legacy. Kazarian tells him to go on the road but not to forget who paved it. Leon says he might just pass him on that road. JDC walks up and says he’s a good kid and they both think about Leon.

Nic Nemeth Promo

Nic Nemeth comes out and says they’ve got a Number 1 contender for Genesis, and it is Joe Hendry. He says the people have been behind every step of the way. He says he believes it too. He says at Bound For Glory, they went toe-to-toe with each other in what may have been the biggest match of his career. He says he’s proud of him and knows what he’s capable of. He says he goes out there to outdo everyone every night which is why he is TNA World Champion. He says he is going out there to steal the show and stay the champion. He says Santino made a tag team match, him and his brother vs. Rhino and Joe Hendry. Ryan Nemeth comes out. Ryan says Joe Hendry is a snake who will stab him in the back. He says they will show next week that the name Nemeth is synonymous with wrestling greatness. Nic tells him to calm down and says this match happened because of him. Nic leaves and Ryan says his brother is upset because of all of them.

At the parking, we see the security taken out and Santino Marella is upset.

Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace, Dani Luna and Jody Threat vs. Rosemary, Tasha Steelz and Ash and Heather By Elegance

Backstage, we see TNA security and officials standing over a beaten down security guard. Santino Marella runs up and says they need more security. Hannifan brings up Tessa Blanchard, but it is never confirmed to be her. Inside the Impact Zone, Ash and Heather by Elegance make their way out to the ring. Tasha Steelz comes out next, followed by Rosemary. The first four-Knockouts team settles inside the squared circle for our final match of the evening. TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Spitfire, Dani Luna and Jody Threat, make their way out first for the opposition. They stop at the top of the stage and wait. Their music dies down and the sirens blare to bring out "The Juggernaut" Jordynne Grace. Finally, TNA Knockouts Masha Slamovich is out next, and the babyface foursome head to the ring for our eight-Knockouts tag-team main event of the evening. Before the match gets underway, the show heads into another commercial break. The show returns and Steelz and Slamovich are in the middle of in-progress action. Steelz is throwing kicks as Slamovich gets back to her feet. Slamovich hits the ropes and runs over Steelz with a lariat. She snap mares her down and kicks her in the back with authority. Steelz fights back into competitive form and tags in Rosemary, who picks up where she left off, taking it to the TNA Knockouts Champion. Slamovich fights back and tags in Grace. The two hit a double-team spot on Rosemary. And another. Grace goes for the cover, but only gets two. Spitfire takes over and hits some double-team spots that gets the crowd back on their feet. After some more back-and-forth action, the show heads into another mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, the heel team is in the lead. The opposition begins taking over until George Iceman gets involved at ringside. This allows Ash By Elegance to shift the momentum back in her team's favor. She stomps away at Threat in the corner. Heather By Elegance tags in and takes over. Rosemary provides an assist behind the ref's back. As the heel foursome continue to control the action, keeping Threat on the mat and on their side of the ring, the show heads into the final mid-match commercial break of the evening. When the show returns, Threat is still isolated in the ring, with Rosemary controlling her and the crowd trying to rally behind her. Threat finally makes the much-needed tag. The opposition begins fighting back into competitive form. There are a bunch of quick tags to give everyone some ring time in the closing minutes of the contest. At one point there are all eight competitors in the ring at the same time. Spitfire and the Elegance duo brawl at ringside, leaving the other four alone in the ring. Grace and Slamovich double-team Steelz. Steelz fights off Grace, but turns around into a big kick from Slamovich. Slamovich follows up with her finisher for the pinfall victory.

Tessa Blanchard Attacks!

As the winning team celebrates, Tessa Blanchard, who was advertised for the show, makes her expected appearance, attacking from behind. She and Jordynne Grace powder off to the back. Rosemary sprays mist at ringside. The cameras catch up with Tessa, who is beating down Grace. She literally drags her out of the building and throws her outside. She tells her, "And now, I'm taking my locker room back." She pulls the garage door shut and storms through the backstage area, shoving people and yelling, "Get out of my way!" The show ends on that note.