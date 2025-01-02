WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Reason Behind AEW Star’s Prolonged Absence

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2025

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently conducted a Q&A session where he addressed various fan inquiries. One fan inquired about Matt Sydal’s absence from AEW television. Johnson revealed that Sydal has been recovering from a significant foot surgery that had been long overdue, sidelining the high-flying wrestler for several months.

Sydal’s career has unfortunately been marred by injuries. In 2022, he was forced to step away from the ring for several months due to a knee injury.

The last time Sydal competed was in a singles match against Konosuke Takeshita on the May 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he was defeated by the Japanese star. While there is no confirmed timeline for his return, the surgery and subsequent recovery are crucial for his long-term health and wrestling future.

Fans will have to wait to see if Sydal makes his comeback in 2025.

Source: pwinsider.com
