Shawn Michaels Sends Message to NOAH's Naomichi Marufuji

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2025

Pro Wrestling NOAH veteran Naomichi Marufuji recently revealed he had received a correspondence from WWE NXT head Shawn Michaels.

Marufuji, who has long been a prominent wrestler and backstage figure in NOAH, shared the news on Twitter. While he kept the content of the message private, his reaction highlighted his satisfaction.

"Through a certain person, I received a message from Shawn Michaels," Marufuji tweeted. "The contents are…I’m happy."

The announcement follows Marufuji’s involvement in NOAH The New Year 2025 event on Wednesday. The 45-year-old competed in a high-profile tag team match alongside Takashi Sugiura against WWE's Omos and Jack Morris. The match concluded with Omos and Morris securing the GHC Tag Team Championship.

The relationship between WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH continues to grow. Notable WWE superstars like Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles have previously participated in NOAH events, reflecting the cooperative partnership between the promotions. Additionally, NOAH talent Yoshiki Inamura has been performing as part of NXT since November.

Shawn Michaels, known for his legendary wrestling career, serves as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Creative, overseeing the NXT brand.


