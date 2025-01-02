SPOILERS From ROH on HonorClub Taping

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
ROH taped matches for future episodes of ROH on HonorClub following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and spoilers from the tapings have been shared online. Below are the results, courtesy of PWInsider:
- The Outrunners defeated Elijah Drago & Brady Booker.
- ROH World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Komander and QT Marshall wrestled to a ten-minute draw, granting Marshall a future title opportunity.
