Booker T Names His Current Favorite Wrestlers and Talks Commentary Approach

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Booker T recently shared his insights on wrestling during the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast. Among the topics discussed were his current favorite wrestlers and how he approaches his dual roles as a commentator and former in-ring performer.

When discussing his favorite wrestlers at the moment, Booker T highlighted several standouts. “Man, like I said, I’m dialing into NXT. And of course Roxanne Perez is high on my list, just because she is so damn good. She really is. Trick Williams, I can’t say enough about this kid. I see myself every time I see him go out and do his thing in the ring. Oba Femi is another guy that I’m really, really high on. And I’m really, really glad to see Ridge Holland get a breakout moment and finally, get some shine put on him, you know, totally revamping his whole career. So, yeah, I can say so many more, you know.”

Booker T also reflected on the challenges of separating his experiences as a wrestler from his work as a commentator. “No, no, it did. I’ve always been able to tap into the moment. For me, it’s as real as I make it, no matter whether I’m in the ring or whether I’m at the commentary booth, I was always able to disconnect from one and try to be the other. And for me, I don’t know. Maybe it’s because I was that young guy in the ring once upon a time watching commentators not do me proper, not give me my just due when I was out there performing, and it made me so freaking mad. It pissed me off to the utmost. So I think about it when I’m playing both roles.”