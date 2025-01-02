WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Final WWE RAW on USA Network Sees Ratings Increase

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2025

Final WWE RAW on USA Network Sees Ratings Increase

WWE concluded its historic run on the USA Network with the final episode of Monday Night RAW this past Monday, delivering an uptick in both viewership and ratings.

According to Programming Insider, the episode garnered 1.596 million viewers, a notable increase from the previous week's 1.453 million. In the coveted 18-49 demographic, the show achieved a 0.53 rating, surpassing last week's 0.42.

Despite its strong performance, RAW faced stiff competition from Monday Night Football. The NFL matchup between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers drew massive numbers, with ESPN recording 10.154 million viewers and a 3.15 demo rating, while ABC's coverage attracted 6.834 million viewers and a 0.83 demo rating.

WWE Shop Unveils John Cena Farewell Tour 2025 Replica Spinner Belt

WWEShop.com recently announced an exciting new collectible for fans of John Cena’s legendary career. “The last time is now! We [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 02, 2025 03:27PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90904/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π