Final WWE RAW on USA Network Sees Ratings Increase

WWE concluded its historic run on the USA Network with the final episode of Monday Night RAW this past Monday, delivering an uptick in both viewership and ratings.

According to Programming Insider, the episode garnered 1.596 million viewers, a notable increase from the previous week's 1.453 million. In the coveted 18-49 demographic, the show achieved a 0.53 rating, surpassing last week's 0.42.

Despite its strong performance, RAW faced stiff competition from Monday Night Football. The NFL matchup between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers drew massive numbers, with ESPN recording 10.154 million viewers and a 3.15 demo rating, while ABC's coverage attracted 6.834 million viewers and a 0.83 demo rating.