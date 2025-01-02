Dax Harwood of FTR Reveals He Asked Tony Khan to Change an AEW PPV Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During an interview with WrestleZone.com, Dax Harwood of FTR shared an intriguing revelation about the 2024 AEW Full Gear PPV. Initially, FTR was scheduled to compete in the event, but the plans changed following a selfless gesture by Harwood. He explained:

“I was telling you there are some people online who like to say that we latch on, right? One of the things people said is, we latched onto The Outrunners because of their popularity. I would beg anybody to ask The Outrunners what they thought of us and how they felt we helped them. Never once…”

Harwood went on to discuss the dynamics behind the scenes and revealed a pivotal decision he made:

“There’s a lot that happens behind the scenes, and you know what? I’ll say it. For example, at the last pay-per-view, the four-way tag team title match, FTR was supposed to be in one of those spots. I went to Tony [Khan] and said, ‘Hey man, these guys have worked their ass off. They deserve that spot. Take us out and put them in.’ And he did. He agreed with me.”