AEW Debuts New Era of Dynamite with Classic Theme Song

AEW kicked off a new era of Dynamite on Wednesday with a fresh theme song: The Pointer Sisters’ 1982 hit “I’m So Excited.” The upbeat track, paired with an updated video montage featuring stars like Shaquille O’Neal, Snoop Dogg, and Big Boom AJ with his son Big Justice, opened the show on TBS and Max.

This marked the first Dynamite simulcast on both platforms. AEW head Tony Khan also revealed earlier in the day that Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” will return as the theme for Collision starting Saturday. Known for licensing iconic music, Khan has previously featured tracks like “The Final Countdown” for Bryan Danielson and “Seek and Destroy” for Sting.