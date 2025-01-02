WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Debuts New Era of Dynamite with Classic Theme Song

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2025

AEW kicked off a new era of Dynamite on Wednesday with a fresh theme song: The Pointer Sisters’ 1982 hit “I’m So Excited.” The upbeat track, paired with an updated video montage featuring stars like Shaquille O’Neal, Snoop Dogg, and Big Boom AJ with his son Big Justice, opened the show on TBS and Max.

This marked the first Dynamite simulcast on both platforms. AEW head Tony Khan also revealed earlier in the day that Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” will return as the theme for Collision starting Saturday. Known for licensing iconic music, Khan has previously featured tracks like “The Final Countdown” for Bryan Danielson and “Seek and Destroy” for Sting.

Tags: #aew #dynamite #the pointer sisters

