Christian Cage vs. Hook Confirmed for AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

A long-awaited clash is now official for the Maximum Carnage edition of AEW Dynamite, set to air in two weeks.

During this week’s Dynamite, it was announced that former TNT Champion Christian Cage will go head-to-head with Hook. This bout follows months of escalating tension, sparked by a brutal parking lot assault on Hook’s father, Taz, back in October—a storyline explanation for Taz’s knee replacement surgery.

Since then, Hook has been relentless in his pursuit of Cage and his Patriarchy faction. The rivalry has seen several heated encounters, including a December tag match where Cage and Nick Wayne emerged victorious against Hook and Katsuyori Shibata, and a recent singles win for Hook over Wayne on Rampage. Hook also made a statement in a luxury box brawl, single-handedly taking out the Patriarchy.

This high-stakes match joins another marquee bout for the January 15th show, which takes place in Cincinnati, Ohio. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against the winner of next Wednesday’s Casino Gauntlet.

Here’s the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite:

- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. TBD

- Grudge Match: Christian Cage vs. Hook