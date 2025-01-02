WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Christian Cage vs. Hook Confirmed for AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2025

Christian Cage vs. Hook Confirmed for AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

A long-awaited clash is now official for the Maximum Carnage edition of AEW Dynamite, set to air in two weeks.

During this week’s Dynamite, it was announced that former TNT Champion Christian Cage will go head-to-head with Hook. This bout follows months of escalating tension, sparked by a brutal parking lot assault on Hook’s father, Taz, back in October—a storyline explanation for Taz’s knee replacement surgery.

Since then, Hook has been relentless in his pursuit of Cage and his Patriarchy faction. The rivalry has seen several heated encounters, including a December tag match where Cage and Nick Wayne emerged victorious against Hook and Katsuyori Shibata, and a recent singles win for Hook over Wayne on Rampage. Hook also made a statement in a luxury box brawl, single-handedly taking out the Patriarchy.

This high-stakes match joins another marquee bout for the January 15th show, which takes place in Cincinnati, Ohio. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against the winner of next Wednesday’s Casino Gauntlet.

Here’s the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite:

- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. TBD

- Grudge Match: Christian Cage vs. Hook


Tags: #aew #dynamite #maximum carnage #hook #christian cage

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90898/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π