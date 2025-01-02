WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Jarrett Extends AEW Contract, Sets Sights on World Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2025

Jeff Jarrett, known as "The Last Outlaw," has decided he's not ready to retire just yet. During Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jarrett revealed he has signed the final talent contract of his career, extending his run with AEW.

Fresh off his victory against QT Marshall at last Saturday’s Worlds End, Jarrett had hinted at a major announcement, leading fans to speculate he might hang up his boots for good. He amplified the suspense by bringing his wrestling boots to the ring and delivering a heartfelt promo reflecting on his family's legacy in the wrestling business and his own storied career.

However, the 57-year-old pivoted from nostalgia to ambition, declaring his goal to become the AEW World Champion. In his passionate in-ring address, he spoke about the risks and rewards of wrestling and announced his intention to enter next week’s Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW World Title.

Jarrett has been part of AEW since the fall of 2022, not only as a performer but also as the company’s director of business development. During his tenure, he has wrestled over 40 matches, proving he’s still a force to be reckoned with in the ring.

"The Last Outlaw" isn’t just reminiscing about the past—he’s aiming for the pinnacle of AEW. Will his legendary career culminate with championship gold?


