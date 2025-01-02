Kenny Omega to Make Triumphant Return to AEW Dynamite After Eight-Month Hiatus

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Kenny Omega is set to make his highly anticipated return to AEW Dynamite next Wednesday, marking his first appearance on the show since May.

The announcement was made during the Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite, confirming that Omega will be live in Clarksville, Tennessee. This will be his first Dynamite appearance since confronting Kazuchika Okada in May, when he was sidelined in a storyline attack by the newly aligned Elite faction, which included Okada, the Young Bucks, and Jack Perry.

Omega made a shocking comeback at last Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view, where he confronted Okada and presented him with the Continental title belt—his prize for winning the Continental Classic tournament. Fans are eagerly awaiting a clash between Omega and Okada, expected to headline July’s All In: Texas.

In addition to his Dynamite return, Omega will step back into the ring for the first time since December 2023 at this weekend’s Wrestle Dynasty in Tokyo, Japan. He is set to face Gabe Kidd in what will be his first match after a year-long recovery from multiple injuries and a life-threatening battle with diverticulitis.

Current Lineup for Next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite:

- Kenny Omega live appearance

- Casino Gauntlet Match: Winner earns an AEW World Title shot on January 15th