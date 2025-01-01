New AEW Dynamite Theme Song on the Horizon

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that AEW Dynamite will soon debut a new theme song. The current theme, "Pop" by Mikey Rukus, has been a staple of the show, but fans are now eager to see if Rukus will be behind the new track when it is officially unveiled.

Additionally, AEW's music library has undergone notable updates, with adjustments made to the original themes of The Young Bucks, Santana & Ortiz, Awesome Kong, and the early Lucha Bros theme. These changes offer fans exciting new options to add to their wrestling playlists.

AEW President Tony Khan has a history of investing heavily in music, licensing iconic tracks for stars like Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson. It remains to be seen how often Khan will pursue this strategy in the future, but fans can undoubtedly expect more surprises along the way.