AEW Dynamite Expands Reach with TruTV Replays and Max Content Rollout

AEW Dynamite is set to reach a wider audience as it expands its presence on TruTV and Max.

Starting next week, replays of AEW’s flagship show on TBS will air Fridays at 10 PM Eastern on TruTV. This move, part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) channel strategy, places AEW Dynamite in approximately 68 million U.S. homes. TruTV, which began shifting towards more sports coverage in March, has also been mentioned by Dave Meltzer as a potential home for Ring of Honor content in the future.

In addition to the TruTV replays, AEW has rolled out a significant archive of content on Max as part of its new multi-year TV rights deal, which took effect Wednesday. Fans can now access:

- The first 12 episodes of Dynamite (October-December 2019).

- 17 consecutive episodes of Dynamite, Collision, and Rampage (October 30-December 21, 2024).

- The first five AEW PPVs from 2019, including Double or Nothing and Full Gear.

While new episodes will be added on a rolling basis, AEW’s live simulcast of Dynamite and Collision will begin on Max this Wednesday. With more than 700 hours of content available, AEW continues to expand its footprint in the world of wrestling entertainment.