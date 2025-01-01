NJPW Risks Losing Gabe Kidd Amidst Contract Uncertainty

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) could be facing the loss of one of its rising stars as the company prepares for a packed weekend with Wrestle Kingdom 19 on Saturday and Wrestle Dynasty on Sunday.

As is customary, NJPW typically renews contracts starting in mid-January, and this year, they are focused on retaining Gabe Kidd. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion's contract is set to expire soon. While there’s no confirmation that negotiations have started, Kidd is reportedly a key talent NJPW hopes to secure.

Kidd is scheduled for a high-profile match against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty. The event marks Omega’s first match in over a year after recovering from a severe case of diverticulitis. Outside NJPW, Kidd has also made appearances on Ring of Honor (ROH) TV tapings, adding to his growing reputation.