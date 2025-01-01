WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision Brings Back Elton John's Iconic Theme Song for 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2025

AEW's Collision is set to return to its original theme song, Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting,” starting in 2025.

Tony Khan confirmed the news on Wednesday, saying:
"Starting this Sat 1/4 Collision simulcasts Saturdays on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax! Our Christmas #AEWCollision episode was our most viewers in a year and a half! Elton John Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting is back for 2025!”

The iconic track debuted as the theme for Collision in June 2023 and remained in use until July 2024, when it was replaced by “Red Light Is On (Let’s Go)” by Omega Sparx and Mikey Ruckus.

After the initial change, Mikey Ruckus addressed fans’ reactions, acknowledging the love for the original theme. He wrote on social media:
"Hey guys. It’s ok. I knew it would be universally hated. There’s no such thing as an upgrade from Elton. Change is inevitable. We tried something different with the college/go-go cadence. I knew many wouldn’t get it. Again, it’s ok. I’m happy with it, my team is happy with it. It’s not changing.”

The return of Elton John’s classic coincides with Collision expanding its reach through simultaneous broadcasts on TNT and Max starting this Saturday.


