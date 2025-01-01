Tom Pestock (Baron Corbin) Provides an Update on His Current Status

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE Superstar Tom Pestock, known to WWE fans as Baron Corbin, posted the following on X.com:

I’m officially no longer under contract since i was not fired. I was told they were not extending. So if you’re making a horror movie, let me know ha ha ha ha New year, no contract, let’s see what we can create

As WWE fans will recall, Corbin had a fairly successful career in WWE, as he was the 2019 King of the Ring, as well as a former WWE United States Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner, Money in the Bank winner, and was also the winner of the 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.