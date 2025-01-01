WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪  Insta ▪  X ▪  Contact

 

Tom Pestock (Baron Corbin) Provides an Update on His Current Status

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 01, 2025

Tom Pestock (Baron Corbin) Provides an Update on His Current Status

Former WWE Superstar Tom Pestock, known to WWE fans as Baron Corbin, posted the following on X.com:

I’m officially no longer under contract since i was not fired. I was told they were not extending.

So if you’re making a horror movie, let me know ha ha ha ha

New year, no contract, let’s see what we can create

As WWE fans will recall, Corbin had a fairly successful career in WWE, as he was the 2019 King of the Ring, as well as a former WWE United States Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner, Money in the Bank winner, and was also the winner of the 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.


Tags: #wwe #baron corbin #tom pestock

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90885/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π